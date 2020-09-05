Bellevue Group AG Sells 7,800 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $133,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,884 shares of company stock worth $12,473,054. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,850. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

