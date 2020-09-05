Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Udg Healthcare to a sector performer rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

UDG stock opened at GBX 703 ($9.19) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 722.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 681.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

