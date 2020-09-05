BidaskClub Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AXDX opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 95,492 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $941,551.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 405,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

