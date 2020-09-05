BidaskClub Downgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $371,853.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 53,916 shares worth $4,165,271. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

