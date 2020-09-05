BidaskClub Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $173,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $721,578 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 83.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

