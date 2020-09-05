BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Mylan has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,152,000 after purchasing an additional 890,829 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mylan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 926,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.