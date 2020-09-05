BidaskClub Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of ARCT opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

