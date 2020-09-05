BidaskClub Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.96. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.