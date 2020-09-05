BidaskClub Lowers First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $374.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.47. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

