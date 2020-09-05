BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
