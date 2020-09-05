BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

