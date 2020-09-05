BidaskClub Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an inline rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.06. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.