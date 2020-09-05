BidaskClub Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.74.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.