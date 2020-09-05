BidaskClub Upgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

