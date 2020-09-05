BidaskClub Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.