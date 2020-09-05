BidaskClub Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,275.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

