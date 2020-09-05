BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

