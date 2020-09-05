BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $77,300,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,530 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

