BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $764,537.28 and approximately $632,917.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,186.51 or 1.00244605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000436 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00184198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

