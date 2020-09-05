Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Blackline worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,013 shares of company stock valued at $27,461,323. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 903,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,472. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

