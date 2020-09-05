Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.