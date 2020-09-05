Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.47.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

