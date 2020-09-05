Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Blucora stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $586.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $189,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 108,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blucora by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Blucora by 18.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

