Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,795,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 193.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

