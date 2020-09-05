BMO Capital Markets Boosts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $10.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of SVM opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

