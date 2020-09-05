BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPI. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.