BMO Capital Markets Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $56.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of MBUU opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

