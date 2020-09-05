BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $390.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23,900.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

