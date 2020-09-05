BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGYF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

