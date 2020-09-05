Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

BLX traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.54. 480,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.65. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

