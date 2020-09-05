Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,068 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.48. 9,232,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

