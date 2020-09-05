BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 398.25 ($5.20).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.