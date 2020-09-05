BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 398.25 ($5.20).
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.09.
In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.