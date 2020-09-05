Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.96.

NYSE:EAT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,666 shares of company stock worth $3,715,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 536.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

