Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadcom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.58.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.33. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.