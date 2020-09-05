Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadcom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.58.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.33. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit