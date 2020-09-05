Brokerages Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $808.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $873.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.73 million. Catalent reported sales of $664.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after purchasing an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. 1,450,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

