Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. BMC Stock posted sales of $964.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. AXA lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 20.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 83.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 1,325,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.75.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

