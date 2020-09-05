Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. 1,442,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,488,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

