Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce $2.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is $8.22. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to $25.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $30.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $10.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.93. 7,538,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,383. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

