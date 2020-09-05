Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 637,138 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 1,676,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares during the period. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.