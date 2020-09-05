Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

BF.B opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.74. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

