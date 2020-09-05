BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.