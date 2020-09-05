BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.78.
DOOO opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 3.46.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
