BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.25.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$69.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.00. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.