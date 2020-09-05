BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.25.

Shares of DOO opened at C$69.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.00. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

