BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,396,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,978,000 after acquiring an additional 573,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 3,311,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.