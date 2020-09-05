BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys New Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,472 shares of company stock valued at $13,308,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.26. 2,371,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

