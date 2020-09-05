BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

