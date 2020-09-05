BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 653,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,494. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

