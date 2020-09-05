BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

