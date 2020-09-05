BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,080. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

