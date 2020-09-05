BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. 1,460,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

