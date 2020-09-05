BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 2,255,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

