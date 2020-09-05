BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $382,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.